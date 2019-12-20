A CAFE is offering Christmas cheer to those struggling throughout the festive period.

The Hideout, a Scarborough cafe, is to make its ‘Christmas for Everyone’ an annual event after the success of the first this week, which invited those feeling lonely over the festival period to enjoy food, drink and socialise during the evening.

The café, on Columbus Ravine, threw open its doors to offer some free Christmas cheer for those finding the festive period a struggle.

Hideout manager Jordan Padgham said: “Our first ‘Christmas for Everyone’ was a great success and we had a number of people join us and help raise the Christmas spirits.

“We didn’t do it alone, we had overwhelming support from locals donating various bits and pieces and offering to help.

“In particular, we’d like to thank Andy Whitelaw Joinery for their very kind donation, Sue Kendall and Steve Bottomley for your donation of cakes and Jill Heaps for helping on the night.

“I’m delighted to say this will become an annual event at The Hideout.”