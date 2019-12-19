A MAN has been rescued tonight from York's River Foss by three police officers who dragged him from the water.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the incident happened at the back of the Wetherspoons pub in Piccadilly, near Castle Mills Bridge, at 21.21pm.
A spokesman said crews from York and Acomb attended but the man, aged 52, had been rescued by police by the time they arrived.
He said the firefighters assisted with first aid and the man was taken to hospital by ambulance for a check-up.
A police officer tweeted:"Regardelss of the warnings, we still end up with people jumping in the river... this evening resulted in deployment of @NYorksPolice @York_NYFRS and @YorksAmbulance and 3 officers physically dragging a person out of the water."
He thanked York Rescue Boat for its attendance and assistance.
Station Manager Bob Hoskins tweeted:" Stay safe near water Cold water shock can KILL!!"
York Rescue Boat tweeted that its team had been called out by North Yorkshire Police to an incident in the area of the Foss Basin, but the person was now out of the river and in the care of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
