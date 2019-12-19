A FLOOD warning has been issued by the Environment Agency for the River Ouse in York.
The agency says river levels are forecast to rise as a result of persistent, heavy rainfall which has fallen previously.
It says it expects levels to continue rising overnight and peak tomorrow in excess of 3 metres above normal summer levels in York.
It is expected to reach 2.7 metres by the early hours of tomorrow.
"Flooding is expected - immediate action required," it said.
"Areas most at risk are riverside properties of the Ouse in York," it said.
"Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours. Our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast and closing flood gates."