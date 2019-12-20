METHODISTS have raised £450,000 towards the £576,000 cost of building a new church hall in a village near York.

The hall in Upper Poppleton will be a "true community space...in practice a village hall and available for a diverse range of uses," says Peter Scholtz, of Poppleton Methodist Church.

“It will have its own separate entrance, a small kitchen and toilets,” he said. “It will provide self-contained safeguarded premises ideally suited for the Under 5’s Playgroup during week-day school term time, giving them the ability to offer more sessions, and freeing up access for simultaneous use of the rest of the premises by other users.”

He said the rear of the hall will have bi-fold doors opening out onto a newly landscaped garden on land donated by the Methodist Circuit, which would provide an outdoor play area for the playgroup and allow for outside catering with teas and barbecues for village clubs and societies, as well as birthday parties.

“The hall stage will be recessed in the floor, only raised when needed, thus providing a larger useable space at other times,” he said.

“It will accommodate parties, musical concerts, drama productions, the annual village pantomime and events such as the village flower and vegetable show.”

He said there would also be a separate meeting room, a plant room, a ground floor store and a first floor store over the stage allowing for the storage of pantomime equipment, and a new disabled toilet with a shower.

“The pre-work to relocate the main entrance which has already commenced will cost £33,000. It should be complete early in 2020 and the removal of the current side porch will open up access to the rear of the site.”

He said the church had made great fundraising strides, with money coming from many sources including £65,000 from direct fundraising, £235,500 from legacies, a £100,000 grant from the Methodist Church, £50,000 from other charitable organisations such as the Methodist Insurance Fund, Congregation and General Charitable Trust and £1,250 from local businesses.

He said a team of people was looking for suitable grants to apply for and a fundraising committee was aiming to run events at a rate of about one a month, having staged a wide variety such as concerts and murder mysteries.

“In the next few months we plan to have a singalong to Mama Mia 2 in Church Hall on January 17, a concert by Tadcaster Chorale on March 14 in the Church Hall, a sale of bric-a-brac, books, toys with home made refreshments at St Crux in York on April 23.”

He said further phases of redevelopment were planned when enough funds were raised, including lowering the level of the church floor to make it fully accessible to people using wheelchairs, and replacing pews with chairs that could be moved when necessary.