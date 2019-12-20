YORK carpenters, decorators, roofers and stonemasons are invited to bid to work on the restoration of the historic Guildhall.
The complex of Grade I, II* and II listed buildings on the river front are being restored as part of a £20m project.
Contractors Vinci are holding an event on January 8 at West Offices, looking for local businesses to do work at the site including painting and decorating, carpentry, joinery, timber flooring, stone masonry, roofing, fitting windows and doors and other repairs.
Cllr Andrew Waller, executive member for planning, said: “I strongly encourage businesses operating in and around the city to attend the supplier event in January – this is an excellent chance to learn more about the project and crucially how your company can be involved.
"As an authority we are very keen that local small businesses benefit from public funded projects.”
Work began on site in September and a crane is set to be installed as part of the next phase of the project.
To attend contact Chloe Wilcox by emailing chloe.wilcox@york.gov.uk or calling 01904 551307.