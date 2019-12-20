YORK'S next generation of talented athletes are being urged to apply for help to boost their bid to achieve gold in 2020.
GLL which operates public leisure facilities in York, such as Energise, Yearsley Pool and Burnholme Sports Centre launched the UK's largest independent athlete support programme in 2008.
The GLL Sport Foundation (GSF) helps aspiring sporting talent fulfil their potential by offering financial support, physiotherapy, gym memberships at GLL’s sport and leisure facilities and more.
In 2019, GSF supported more than 3,000 athletes nationally, across 117 sporting disciplines, taking its total investment to £11 million in 11 years.
Chris Armstrong, GSF community sports manager for York, said there was a two-month application period, until February 20, for people to apply, and urged people to seek support.
Previously, this help has contributed to the success of athletes including Olympic and World Champion Anthony Joshua and local Goalball International star Antonia Bunyan.
Peter Bundey, chair of GSF, said: “As a social enterprise, GLL continues to invest in these talented athletes within our communities through the GLL Sport Foundation.
"We are excited to receive this year’s applications.”