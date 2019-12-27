A YORK PR and digital agency has become a Made in Yorkshire patron.

The Partners Group has joined the MIY group which is the largest single industry network in Yorkshire, supporting and championing manufacturing.

Its membership of more than 150 manufacturers and engineering businesses includes Portakabin, Troy Foods, Pegler, Outokumpu and Jungheinrich.

The MIY also sits on the All-Party Parliamentary Manufacturing Group, which aims to give politicians a rounded view from industry.

MIY regional director Alex Robinson welcomed The Partners Group as patrons, saying "Their team has been working with manufacturers and engineering businesses for three decades and having opportunities to tap into that PR and communications expertise will be of huge value to our members, and to us.”

Partners Group director Karen Tinkler said, “We work with a lot of manufacturing and engineering businesses across the region and beyond, and we’re excited to become part of Made in Yorkshire. We’ve been very impressed by the group’s approach to celebrating, supporting and bolstering manufacturing in Yorkshire, as well as its campaigns around inclusivity and mental wellbeing. We’re looking forward to playing our part in the continued success of the network.”