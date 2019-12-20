YORK residents are invited to join York Civic Party’s annual Christmas Carol concert to get into the festive spirit.
The Lord Mayor of York and Civic Party are asking residents and visitors to the city to join their annual Christmas Carol service in St Helen’s Square on Christmas Eve.
The audience is encouraged get involved and form the choir for a range of Christmas Carols, with support from the Salvation Army band.
The service starts at 7pm on December 24 and is expected to last up to an hour.
A spokesman for the civic party said that it will include popular carols.
The Lord Mayor, Cllr Janet Looker, said: “What a great way to spread festive cheer in the city.
"I can’t wait to start the celebrations on Christmas Eve with everyone who will be in attendance at St Helen’s Square. If you’re in the area, make sure you pop along for a good old sing-a-long with friends, family, neighbours and visitors.”