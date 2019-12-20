DOMESTIC abuse, leaving the armed forces and mortgage repossession are among the reasons people became homeless in York in the past year.

City of York Council outlined its initiatives to help rough sleepers and people who have become homeless in a report prepared for a meeting on Monday.

It says 29 emergency beds have been provided over the winter at hostels to help the homeless - and that the number of rough sleepers recorded in York has fallen from 29 in 2017/18 to seven at the latest count.

There are also emergency plans in place in case of a “freak weather event” like the Beast from the East in 2018.

The report says: “We still have a strong street culture which remains difficult for people (especially those with addiction issues) to break away from, the camaraderie and financial gain made from begging remain strong contributing factors.

“This often results in members of the public assuming that rough sleeping numbers are higher than the actual number of people rough sleeping. In the event of any form of freak weather event such as a the Beast from the East in recent years, Peasholme Centre will also increase capacity further using what we call sit up beds to rough sleepers to ensure everyone is able to access warmth and safety if required.”

Three new homeless navigators - who go around the city helping rough sleepers - have also been employed by the council. And the the report adds: “These navigators have successfully worked to accommodate two of York’s most entrenched rough sleepers and have made a major difference to the landscape of rough sleeping in the city.”

The report also details the reasons people have been referred to the council’s housing service.

Compared to last year, the number of people who have lost their home because of mortgage repossession, because they left an institution with no future accommodation available, because their friends are no longer willing to let them stay, because of harassment or because a private tenancy ended, has risen.