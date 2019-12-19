STUDENTS at York University took part in a series of lectures delivered by a senior city lawyer.

David Scott, a senior associate at Hethertons Solicitors, in York, delivered a selection of specialist talks to engineering students that covered employment law, contracts, engineering law and dispute resolution.

The series of lectures are part of the Law for Engineering Management module which is part of the MSc in Engineering Management course at the Department of Electronic Engineering.

Dr John Issitt, the course leader at York University, said: “Our students had a very valuable and rich learning experience in David’s lectures. To listen to a practising legal expert and benefit from the wealth of his knowledge was both unique and an excellent contribution to their experience here in York.

"The lectures were well crafted, accessible and useful.”

Speaking about his experiences at York University, Mr Scott said: “I was honoured to take part in this year’s lecture series for these Masters students.

“They were attentive and had a passion to learn more about how the law affected their profession.”