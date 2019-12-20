PHARMACIES will remain open over the Christmas period if people become unwell, Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has said.
While some of the region’s GP surgeries will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, some pharmacies will be open.
Patients can attend for treatment and advice on common illnesses and ailments, including colds, flu, and minor rashes.
Dr Nigel Wells, the CCG’s clinical chair, said: “It is important that people are well prepared to take care of themselves and their loved ones over the festive break.
“Pharmacists are experts in medicines and can give people advice without the need for a GP appointment.”
The CCG is also advising that people check their medicine cabinets so that they are prepared for winter.
If people need urgent help, but it’s not a 999 emergency, call NHS 111 or go online to 111.nhs.uk for advice and direction.
NHS 111 is available 24 hours a day and calls are free.
A list of pharmacies open is available via the CCG website at: https://www.valeofyorkccg.nhs.uk/.