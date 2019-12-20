FINISHING touches are being put in place ahead of the official opening of the £2.5million new Burnholme Sports Centre.

The leisure centre on the site of the old Burnholme College is due to open on Wednesday, January 8. The facilities include a 25 station gym with the latest Technogym equipment and two studios which will offer instructor-led and virtual classes including Group Cycle.

The centre is part of a major community development, delivered by City of York Council and operated by GLL, a leisure and cultural charitable social enterprise. It sits alongside a new community hub and Explore library, a care home currently under construction and plans for 100 homes on the site.

The four-court sports hall will host a range of sports activities such as futsal, badminton and gymnastics. The existing outdoor 3G pitch will also be managed from the new centre with new changing rooms and referees’ facilities, while the levelled and re-seeded grass pitches will be ready in early autumn.

Council staff at the centre and contractor F Parkinson Ltd worked hard to keep the sports centre open for 29 of the 36-week construction period, and to support residents’ and clubs activities.

Councillor Darryl Smalley, executive member for leisure and culture for York council, said: “There are not many councils across the country that invest £2.5million in to sports and leisure facilities. It is great that our partner GLL are going to run it really well as they do with Energise, Yearsley Pool. York is setting the standard."

Paul Bickle, partnership manager with GLL, said the centre would create 12 new jobs, including gym coaches and fitness instructors. It will be open from 9am to 9pm, week days, and 9am to 4pm on weekends, with monthly membership from £29.95 and no joining or cancellation fees.

Discounted offers are available to customers who register in advance at better.org.uk/burnholme

Burnholme Sports Centre will be a cashless facility; activities will need to be booked online before a visit or card payments will be accepted in the centre.

Tim Bestford, head of service for GLL, said: “We’re delighted to be operating this fantastic new centre in York under the Better brand, on behalf of our partners City of York Council. We’re looking forward to welcoming our first customers next month.

“The new centre has so much to offer in a variety of different sports and activities and we look forward to helping the local community get more active, more often over the coming weeks and months.”

Paul Ramskill, community sports development manager with the council, has been following the progress over the months.

"I have seen it every day. It will be such a great thing for this area of the city. Most people have had to travel to other places. This has everything you would need. I am excited to see it opening."