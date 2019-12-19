ENGINEERS are to start restoring gas supplies to up to 1,400 properties after having to force entry to some homes to turn off the gas at the meter.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) says it has used legislative powers to employ locksmiths to gain access - under police supervision - to a small number of properties in Barlby and Osgodby, near Selby, this afternoon.

A spokeswoman said it had been working hard to restore gas supplies to customers as quickly and as safely as possible, following the loss of supplies at 5.30pm yesterday.

In order to do this, it needed to be able to access every property to safely turn off the gas supply at the meter.

A spokeswoman said that having turned off the gas at all the affected properties, it was now going to start re-pressurising the gas mains and turning the gas on again to customers, property by property.

She said every property had to be visited individually to do this, so that safety checks could be carried out.

She said the most vulnerable people, such as the elderly, sick and those with additional needs, would be prioritised to be switched back on first.

She added that NGN was able to take steps to restore supplies, even though the original cause of the problem was still being investigated.

NGN has set up an incident room at Osgodby Village Institute, Cliffe Road, YO8 5HU, where the team has been on hand to provide information and advice.

Heaters and hotplates have also been available for those that need them. Hot shower facilities were also now available for residents at Selby Leisure Centre on Scott Rd, Selby YO8 4BL.

NGN has been temporarily providing some residents with electric heating and cooking appliances to support them while they were without gas, but has warned that the use of these appliances would increase demand on the local electricity network.

It has said that if the electricity network is significantly overloaded it could cause damage and result in a power cut.