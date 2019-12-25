A CHEF from East Yorkshire has launched her first cookery book.

Ali Bilton whose careers spans 35 years was inspired to write the book to bring together family favourites and recipes that evoke memories of where she has lived.

Ali has worked in private catering and lived in London, Spain and Hong Kong.

The self-published book includes more than 60 recipes and features recollections and photos from her life.

Ms Bilton, who is currently a private chef and head tutor at the award-winning Yorkshire Wolds Cookery School, said: "Writing the book has been a real labour of love and, thanks to the help of an army of fabulous people, I'm delighted with the way it has turned out."

Chef consultant and former executive chef at Harrogate's Rudding Park Hotel, Stephanie Moon said: "Ali Bilton cooks is a great book for the beginner and strong cook alike. You know the recipes are tried and thoroughly tested and will work well. Ali has a great way to make the recipes clear and easy to follow. The pictures help by giving you a step by step walk through and for the less knowledgeable cook, this will be a godsend."

Ali Bilton Cooks…Her Favourites costs £15 and is available online from alibiltoncooks.com and the Yorkshire Wolds Cookery School.