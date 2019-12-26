A NEWLY-qualified solicitor has joined Lupton Fawcett’s family law team.

Lilly Grant completed her law degree at the University of Sheffield before completing the Legal Practice Course at the University of Law in Leeds.

She joined Lupton Fawcett in October 2016 as a paralegal in the dispute management department and assisted on a range of matters including boundary, partnership and contested probate disputes.

Lilly became a trainee solicitor in December 2017 and worked in the firm's charities, corporate and family departments as part of her training contract. She is based in the York office and is working alongside Family Law Partner Andrew Smith who said: “Lilly has good experience in dispute management and family law and is already a confident lawyer. Lilly clearly has all the skills necessary to become a fantastic family solicitor and I am looking forward to working with her as she progresses her career.”

Chris Burns, head of Lupton Fawcett’s Family Law team, said: “Lilly has gained considerable experience during her training contract with us and is a shining example of Lupton Fawcett’s commitment to supporting the next generation of legal talent.”