TWO massive new stores have opened today in York's former BHS department store building.

The Coney Street doors to Sports Direct and fashion outlet USC were opened at about 11.30am.

Customers entered directly into Sports Direct, and walked through the store to get to USC situated at the back of the premises.

Sports Direct is situated on the ground and first floor, with the first floor divided into a series of sections including 'running,' 'kids', 'women', 'football' and 'outdoors.'

A moving staircase will take customers up to the first floor, but contractors were still working on this at lunchtime today, with customers instead using a staircase.

The store is a major boost for York's premier shopping street, where the former BHS has lain empty and boarded up for more than three years and where a number of other stores have also closed, including Dorothy Perkins/Burtons, just across the road from the new Sports Direct, and River Island.