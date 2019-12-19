A YORK chocolate firm will feature on national television on Friday night, explaining its work in the busy build up to Christmas.
York Cocoa House, owned by Sophie Jewett, will feature on Channel 5’s ‘Secrets of the Christmas Factory’ programme, which has been recorded around the country to show how organisations operate in the build up to the festive period.
The show will give viewers an inside look into operations in the Cocoa House, which employs 20 staff.
It uses 10 million cocoa beans a year, which it stores and roasts. Twenty kilograms of beans make 1,000 of the company's 35 gram chocolate bars.
Sophie said: “Our favourite chocolate is the spiced chocolate orange truffle which just tastes of Christmas and with some edible sparkle, is very festive.”
Christmas preparations begin in June at the Cocoa House to give it the chance to meet the festive demands.
The programme will air at 8pm on Friday, December 20. The other firms featured all manufacture traditional Christmas items.