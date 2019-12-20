A DRUG user whose “Freddy Krueger” behaviour drove a man to leap from a second floor window in York has been jailed for three years.

The 47-year-old victim told police he thought a “couple of broken ankles was better than being dead”, Jonathan Sharp, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court.

He climbed out of the window and hung from the window sill in a bid to avoid Gregory Marcus Hart.

“I was terrified and desperate,” the victim told police.

He then fell 18 feet, hitting his head on the ground, and was knocked unconscious for some time - suffering lasting head and pelvic injuries.

Judge Rodney Jameson QC said a psychiatrist’s report concluded Hart “almost certainly had a personality disorder”.

But the judge added that his natural sympathy for anyone with a mental illness was reduced in Hart’s case.

“He knows perfectly well that if he takes (illegal) drugs, it gets worse,” the judge said.

“He was prepared to do so (take drugs) and did so on the day.”

The judge jailed Hart for three years and made a restraining order banning him indefinitely from contacting the victim or the victim’s parents.

Hart, 53, formerly of Fourth Avenue, Tang Hall, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.

Mr Sharp said the victim suffered a broken pelvis, several strokes and brain injury as a result of the fall from Hart’s top-floor flat.

The 47-year-old had been visiting Hart in the early evening of May 1 this year when the 53-year-old with previous convictions for violence attacked him and hit him with a weapon, probably a pair of scissors.

“Hart began swishing the item about, in (the victim’s) words ‘like Freddy Krueger’ ... inflicting scratch wounds to his ear, chin and left leg, and puncture wounds to several other parts of his body,” said Mr Sharp.

Krueger is a character in the horror film A Nightmare on Elm Street.

“(The victim) considered his only option was to climb out through the window and jump,” said the barrister.

The judge said although Hart had not physically pushed the victim, he had created the situation that led to the fall.

He should have reasonably foreseen that the victim would try and escape out the window.

Defence barrister Richard Wright QC said Hart would find it easier to rehabilitate himself and cope with his mental health problems if he had stable accommodation.

He said Hart would retain the right to live in the flat where the incident took place if he was given a sentence of two years or less.

But the judge said such a sentence would not adequately reflect the consequences that the victim had suffered.

Hart has been in custody since his arrest in May.