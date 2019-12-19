A POPULAR fitness centre in York has undergone a £700,000 revamp in time for the new year.

Roko Health Club in Clifton Moor, which launched in 2008, has made the major investment to its fitness arena - which will make exercise more personal for fitness fanatics.

The investment has brought in a new Matrix cardio system and connected strength machines, which includes new exclusive training programs, connected workout tracking and premium entertainment all showcased on touchscreen displays.

The Matrix equipment is connected to the new Roko Digital Workout platform, that gives members access to to the expertise of Roko trainers anytime, while letting them communicate in a way that works best for their busy schedules.

General manager, Craig Johnson, said that members can now record their workouts digitally, and remotely, which will link in to any other activity they do to provide a complete picture of their health and fitness.

He added that the functional training zone has also welcomed four new pieces of equipment, with the addition of two air Dynex bikes and two indoor skiing machines called SkiErgs.

He said: “This equipment is perfect for high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and supporting the current trend around functional training which all fits perfectly alongside skill mills, watt bikes, boxing ring and rowers. There is something for everybody.”

Neil Stanton, operations director for Roko Health Club, said: “It’s so exciting to be able to provide the best in-class equipment, supported by our amazing club team. It enables us to help our members have a focussed fitness experience both inside and away from the club.”