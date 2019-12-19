POLICE have cordoned off a York street amid reports of a 'firearms incident'.

The cordon affects Grosvenor Terrace and part of Grosvenor Road near Bootham Crescent, York City's football ground.

The police helicopter was also seen above the area.

One resident said police told her the road had been cordoned off 'for residents' safety.'

She said at least two police vans were at the scene.

Another resident said police told him the cordon had been imposed because of a 'firearms incident' at a property in Grosvenor Terrace.

North Yorkshire Police said: "There is an ongoing incident at a property on Grosvenor Terrace in York."

More to follow.