MAXINE GORDON catches up with the York woman attempting to become the fastest to cycle around the world on a tandem – and all for charity

YORK adventurer Cat Dixon and her friend Raz Marsden are on target to smash the world record for cycling across the world on a tandem.

The women, who set off from England in June, have reached New Zealand for Christmas and New Year and have been making great pace, averaging 100 miles a day, combating every challenge from bike breakdowns and extreme weather to swarms of flies and saddle sore.

Earlier this month, they were cycling across Australia on their pink tandem called Alice, battling the country's current record heat, which forced them to redraw their route to avoid bushfires.

En route, they saw lots of local wildlife including a dingo, a mob of kangaroos, a family of emu and a koala in a tree.

Their mission will take them across 25 countries, covering five continents, and knocking up 18,000 miles – burning up to 4,000 calories daily. They are travelling without a support team – carrying all they need with them.

The goal of their fundraising venture, called TandemWow, is to attract a pound per mile and collect £18,000 to be shared between the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Oxfam. They have almost reached that target, with close to £17,000 raised so far.

It is an attempt to set a world record to circumnavigate the globe in less than 320 days, which was set by two women, but the pair would like to smash the men's record which is 283 days. "Of course we are aiming for 282,” said Cat, 53, who gave up her job as CEO of Askham Bryan College in York to fulfil her dream of cycling around the world.

Their route so far has taken them through France to the French Riviera and into Italy, Slovenia and Croatia, then Turkey and into Georgia, where they caught a flight to India. From there, they pedalled on to Myanmar (Burma), Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore and then boarded a plane to Australia. New Year will see them cross New Zealand and then fly to the United States before returning to Europe via Morocco, crossing Spain and France and returning to Oxford, where Raz lives, sometime in the spring.

You can follow their progress via their blog (tandemwow.com) and donate to their fundraising appeal via uk.virginmoneygiving.com/tandemwow.

So how are they bearing up – and what are their plans for Christmas? We caught up with Cat via email for an update...

Q: What has been the toughest part of the journey so far?

A: Definitely Australia. It’s been extremely hot, up to 45 degrees. We also had a massive headwind for much of the journey.

We crossed the Nullabor desert where the distance between places is huge.

We had to change our route to avoid bushfires and smoke. We were followed the whole way by a swarm of flies. The people have been amazing – helpful, kind and generous.

Q: What is your plan for Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

A: We will be in New Zealand for Christmas and New Year. We will ride but maybe have a turkey sandwich!

Q: Are you in touch with friends and family in York?

A: Yes – they are following our progress on social media – TandemWoW – and we message each other. They are incredibly supportive.

Q: In your blog, you talk about the relentless heat, headwinds, flies, and terrible saddle sore – what keeps you going?

A: Although it’s hard, it’s an amazing experience. We are seeing countries in a really authentic way and meeting amazing people en route. We would also like to break the world record and raise monies for our fantastic charities.

Q: What have been the best bits?

A: Every day is different and amazing in its own way – cycling over the causeway into Venice was special.

Q: You’ve witnessed the drought in Australia and had to change route because of bushfires – what are your thoughts on that, and has it caused problems for your ride?

A: We have seen at first hand the impact a changing climate is having across the world – in India and South East Asia we saw flooding as the monsoon has been severe this year. Thousands of people have been displaced. In Australia the drought is terrible. In some areas it hasn’t rained since 2016 and what was fertile agricultural land is now barren. The farm animals look skinny as the cost of feeding them is immense. It has devastated communities.

Q: How is the world record going?

A: We are on track to be the fastest ever!

Q: How are you physically coping with it all?

A: The legs are fine. The bums are sore and it is tiring riding day after day, but we are fine.

Q: How is Alice, your tandem, doing – are you managing to keep her on the road and get the supplies you need?

A: We have managed to keep her on the road. We had a seven-hour breakdown in the Nullabor desert which was a bit of a nightmare in the heat (it was about 40 degrees) but we managed to fix her!

Q: What are you missing most?

A: Our families and friends.

Q: What are you looking forward to the most on your return?

A: Seeing our families and friends and for me, my jeans; for Raz, her pillow.

Q: What are your overarching reflections on the adventure so far?

A: It has been an utterly amazing experience. We have seen countries as they are – off the beaten track and authentic. We have met some amazing people who for the most part have been kind, generous and helpful. We are loving every minute.