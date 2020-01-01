What other job would you like to have and why?

I have always admired figures like David Attenborough and Michael Palin, both of whom appear to have jobs that enable them to travel all over the world, meet interesting people and discover new things. I also really respect these individuals because they pursue a career that many other people would treat as a hobby.

Greatest achievement?

I am hoping my greatest achievement is yet to come, and that mentality really motivates me to keep working hard. Undoubtedly though, to date, I would have to say it is my three children who continue to make me proud every day.

What makes you most angry?

I pride myself on being a very calm person, both in the office environment and at home. If you were to ask my children though, they’d probably tell you that reality TV shows and slow drivers are two things sure to make me lose my temper.

Biggest mistake?

I have decided my autobiography would be entitled ‘A life spent apologising’; too many hours have been spent worrying about minor mistakes. When I look back, I think that time could have been applied more positively and I don’t intend to dwell on mistakes. I like to look forward to the future and the opportunities it brings. Were I to have my time again, then I would certainly want to take some time out between university and starting my career to travel.

What do you need to make life complete?

It may sound very smug, but at present I cannot think of anything in my life that’s missing. And I feel really lucky to be able to say that – although I would never turn down the opportunity to squeeze in a ski trip over the winter season.

Why do you make a difference?

I have worked with individuals who are experiencing the difficulties of separation and divorce - cases that can go on for years. I would like to think that I can provide practical and sensible information, and advice so that they can get through the process smoothly, with minimal disruption to their general day-to-day lives. My job enables me to provide solutions and make the process simpler, without exacerbating the problem in litigation.