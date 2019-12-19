UP to 1,400 properties in two North Yorkshire villages have been without gas supplies overnight.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) says its engineers have been working hard to restore normal gas supplies in the Barlby and Osgodby areas, near Selby, and investigate the cause of the failure.

The company said last night that engineers would be visiting affected properties throughout the night and into today to safely turn off the gas supplies at the meter so work could take place to get customers safely back on gas.

In the meantime, customers were being advised to turn the gas supply off at the meter.

It said NGN had set up an incident room at Osgodby Village Institute, Cliffe Road, where the team would be on hand to provide information and advice last night and today.

Heaters and hotplates would also available for those that need them from this morning, it said.

Steve Pigott, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said its engineers were called to the Barlby and Osgodby areas, Selby at 5.30pm yesterday following reports of a loss of supply to a number of properties. We are working hard to restore gas supplies to customers as quickly and as safely as possible.

“In order to do this, we will need to be able to access every property to safely turn off the gas supply at the meter.

“We are working to identify any vulnerable customers in the area and ensure that they are looked after as a priority.

“We thank everyone for your patience and cooperation and apologise for this inconvenience.”

The company said Customer Care Officers would be available to talk to residents today and if any customers needed extra support, such as heaters or hotplates, they could ask for assistance or call the Customer Care team on 0800 040 7766, option 3. Our Customer Care team can also be reached by emailing customercare@northerngas.co.uk.

"Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week."