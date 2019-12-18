IT wouldn't be Christmas without Carols, and for folk fans the festive season would also be incomplete without

an annual Advent show by folk singer-songwriter Kate Rusby.

Just days after York Barbican's sell-out Community Carol Concert on Sunday, the 'Barnsley Nightingale's' alternative carol service attracted almost as big a crowd at the venue tonight.

After all the bitter acrimony of the General Election campaign, and on another miserably dark and wet December night, this was a chance to relax, soak in the season of spirituality and goodwill and build up some festive spirit before the big day arrives.

The evening had all the jovial atmosphere of a crowded pub singalong and indeed Kate gained her love of such pub versions of Carols when she listened to them as a child, sitting in the tap room with her colouring books, and they are still sung each Yuletide in the hostelries of South Yorkshire.

She sang her versions of old favourites from Here I Come A Wassailing, the Coventry Carol and Winter Wonderland to I Want a Hippo for Christmas, I saw Three Ships and multiple variations of While Shepherds Watched, all the while enjoying plenty of good humoured banter with the band and quick-witted rapport with the audience.

The bonhomie peaked as the encore saw some great culinary costume changes, with Kate swapping her green sparkly dress for a Christmas Pudding costume, her husband Damien becoming a turkey and her nephew Jake a parsnip, while the backing band's brass players turned into brussel sprouts.