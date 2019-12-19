A SAMUEL Smith’s Brewery pub in a village near York has finally reopened following an extensive refurbishment - but four of the brewery’s other pubs in the York area remain closed as Christmas approaches.

The Blacksmiths Arms at Skelton was shut for about six months, and City of York Council listed it as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) in September to help protect it from re-development.

The pub, situated alongside the A19 near York, reopened its doors last Friday under new landlord Will Garnett and landlady Lucy Scott after a major revamp which included the stripping of white rendering on external walls to expose original brickwork.

Its re-opening looks set to delight locals, including members of Skelton Parish Council, which applied earlier this year to York council for the pub to be given ACV listing.

It said then that the Blacksmith's Arms had served the Skelton community for generations and had been the only ‘local’ public house in the village for decades. It said it had been a major social centre for a traditional part of village community life and its extended closure had created a notable deterioration in the village's social cohesion and wellbeing.

But the brewery, opposing the application, said its principle was not to sell or redevelop its pubs, and that it planned to carry out renovation work and was fully committed to re-opening it once suitable new management had been found.

Customers have welcomed the re-opening on Facebook. One person posted: “First time I have stepped foot back into the pub in 12 years of living in village; what a difference in welcoming this time round! Will & Lucy are very much the hosts it needed- warm and welcoming as soon as you walk in door, the pub now has the friendly and welcoming atmosphere you’d expect from your local village pub.

“I wish them good luck in their new adventure and will definitely be back and looking forward to sample some the food when that starts in the new year.”

Others commented that the pub was ‘better now since we have Will and Lucy,’ and was the ‘best Sam’s pub in England.’

A brewery spokesman was unavailable for comment, and the landlord and landlady declined to comment.

Meanwhile, there is no sign of customers being welcomed back this festive season to four other Samuel Smith's pubs in York and nearby villages which have all closed down in the past year.

The historic York Arms in High Petergate, the landmark Buckles Inn on the A64 between Tadcaster and York, The Brown Cow, in Margaret Street off Walmgate, and the Agar Arms near the village pond in Warthill, all remained closed yesterday with no apparent sign of any imminent reopening.