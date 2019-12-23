WELL, it's that time of year again. The season of Christmas carols (and of A Christmas Carol on the telly), of mince pies and roast turkey, too much booze, too many presents, and a welter of tinsel and torn wrapping paper.

It's also a time for giving as well as receiving - and a season when - in theory at least - the spirit of goodwill to others burns a little brighter than usual. Provided you can avoid the time-honoured tradition of the big family row, that is...

We've been rummaging around in the archives to find photographs of Christmases past in York. Here are a few, dating from the 1930s to the 1970s.

Enjoy - and have a happy Christmas!

1. Sutherland Lodge, near Cropton, was pressed into use as a nursery for evacuated children during the war. This photo was taken at Christmas, 1939. You can see there has been a real attempt to create some kind of Christmas spirit for the children - but you can also see that most of them look lost and unhappy, obviously missing their mums and dads...

2. Christmas Eve 1944: 200 handcrafted toys were delivered to York Mansion House to be delivered to sick and needy children in the City of York hospitals and institutions. The toys had been made by mechanics of the French Squadrons based at Elvington. Using scraps of waste material and tools as crude as razor blades, they worked night and day for three days to 204 toys

3. Christmas illuminations in Goodramgate in the 1950s. And pretty spectacular they were, too...

4. Christmas decorations adorn the Leak & Thorpe department store in Coney Street, York, in December 1967. The street, which has suffered a little in recent times, was once known as York's 'golden half mile'. You can see why from this photograph...

5. Goodramgate, York, in 1962, when the shops took the big step of deciding to stay open until 8pm on Friday nights at Christmas

6. Goodramgate in 1962 again. It looks too early in the day for the crowds thronging the street to be the result of the decision to stay open until 8pm. But perhaps the mere fact the traders had made that decision was an indication that this was a street that was on the up...

7. Father Christmas takes a ride in a horse-drawn delivery van from Hunter & Smallpage, the York house furnishers and cabinet makers which had a store in Goodramgate, in 1975.