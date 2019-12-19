A CHRISTMAS tree decorated with baubles made by local schoolchildren in a competition is taking pride of place in the foyer of York Theatre Royal.
The annual competition to make the decorations was organised by Yorkshire Education, a York-based education recruitment company providing primary, secondary, SEN schools and nurseries with temporary and permanent staffing solutions.
Children from more than 45 primary schools throughout Yorkshire made baubles to hang on the tree, and 30 pupils from the winning school, Hemingbrough Community Primary School, have visited the theatre for a workshop and tour of the theatre building as part of their prize.
York Theatre Royal development and communications assistant Maisie Pearson said: “The tree is fit to burst with the amount of baubles we have displayed – you could spend hours looking at the next generation of budding artists’ festive masterpieces.”