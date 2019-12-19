EXTINCTION Rebellion York has donated a paper lantern which was used in a protest at Askham Bog to the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.
The art piece was made at York St John University, and represents rare ferns.
It was one of a number of lanterns taken on a protest at the nature reserve against plans to build 500 homes on land nearby.
Rachael Bice, CEO of Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said: “Yorkshire Wildlife Trust is delighted to receive a lantern from Extinction Rebellion York; they are very beautifully made and are an important reminder of Askham Bog’s internationally important wildlife. The royal fern at Askham Bog is over 500 years old, making it one of York’s oldest living things. We are pleased Extinction Rebellion York supports our belief that Askham Bog and the unique and bountiful wildlife found there should be protected for generations to come.”
Earlier this month, the climate group also gave a lantern to the manager of York Explore Library. Barbara Swinn said the lantern would be displayed so that visitors could appreciate the work of Extinction Rebellion York.