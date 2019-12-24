A CHRISTMAS gift from a York PR firm will help provide music therapy at Martin House Children's Hospice.

The Partners Group donated £300, following its 31-year history of supporting a charity instead of buying Christmas gifts for clients.

Becky Beevers, partnerships manager at Martin House, said: “Music therapy is a vital part of the support we provide, and our music therapists work closely with our children and young people. It gives them a form of expression and provides a sensory experience which is invaluable. But there’s also plenty of fun involved, and parents love receiving CDs we record with their children at Martin House.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to The Partners Group for supporting Martin House with this kind gift.”

Martin House provides family-led care for children and young people with life-shortening conditions, at its hospice and in the community, offering a place of support, rest and practical help.

Partners director Karen Tinkler said: “Martin House cares for more than 420 children and young people with life-limiting conditions every year, as well as supporting over 150 bereaved families. The work they do makes a huge difference to people’s lives every single day, and we’re very happy to support their incredible team with a donation that will help them continue to make that difference.”

Since 1987, Martin House has supported thousands of families across West, North and East Yorkshire.

The charity accepts referrals for children and young people aged 0-19, including babies diagnosed in the antenatal stages. Even without a referral, families and professionals can seek advice at any time from a team of experienced professionals who are experts in paediatric palliative care.