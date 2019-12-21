Just how much can our reporter JOE RICHARDSON eat and drink on a trip to France? Read on to find out...

WHEN you think of France, the first things that come to mind are surely the food and drink. When you think of Burgundy, there is likely a splash of red wine thrown in there. Clichés, I know, but bear with me.

But what about Franche-Comté?

Situated between Burgundy and Switzerland, Franche-Comté (in English, 'Free County') has a complicated relationship with France. Despite being passed from the control of the County of Burgundy to the Holy Roman Empire before severing itself entirely from Burgundy, Franche-Comté always maintained a sense of self-governance.

It was seized for France by Louis XI, then passed through the hands of Austria and Spain, before finally being incorporated into France in 1674. Still, both pro-Spanish and anti-French sentiment remain.

More recently, the 2016 French territorial reform - which merged the department with Burgundy - caused the tourist industry to fret that it would lose out to its larger neighbour.

It needn't worry. Franche-Comté is a charming mix of verdant scenery, sleepy villages, picturesque towns and bustling urban centres. Et bien sûr - the food and drink.

Saying all of that, though, our journey begins in Dijon, the capital of Burgundy.

On the Eurostar, it's a simple enough journey which involves only one mildly hair-raising transfer across Paris from the Gare du Nord to the Gare de Lyon, from where it is a plain-sailing three-hour journey to Dijon.

Twinned with York since 1953, it is easy to see the parallels with its winding streets and mediaeval architecture, with which you can acquaint yourself via one of three 90-minute guided Segway routes offered by the Dijon tourist board. The one through the historic centre takes in the Palace of the Dukes of Burgundy and the beautiful adjacent crescent, while the alternatives circumnavigate the lake on one side of the city, or the gardens on the other.

One of the more unique activities you can enjoy around the Palais is an 'appetisers on the tower' experience some 46 metres and 316 steps in the air on top of the Tour Philippe le Bon. Operating annually from early June to late September, it is a fine way to end a busy day of tourism, looking out on the crepuscular light over the picturesque Dijon.

With more than 500 restaurants in the city, Dijon spoils the visiting gourmand for choice. You can do worse than Restaurant L’Essentiel, where I enjoyed rock crab with heirloom tomatoes (no, I hadn’t either) and ricotta followed by a gorgeous morsel of pork and finished with a local cheese selection, accompanied by a local Cachat Ocquidant pinot noir.

An hour and a quarter away in Franche-Comté is the attractive town of Dole. It is the birthplace of the father of vaccination, Louis Pasteur, boasts the tallest bell tower in Franche-Comté - attached to the 16th-century cathedral Collégiale Notre-Dame - and is home to a hospital credited with bringing Renaissance architecture to the region.

Passing along the beautiful floral walkways, the quasi-subterranean route past the town spring and over the Nantes-to-Budapest cycle track, you arrive at La Belle Aventure electric boat rental on the Doubs river. The boats - available to hire for time periods ranging from one to four hours - can be operated by anyone with or without a permit - even children.

Re-trace your steps a little and you will find Le Grain de Sel restaurant, where the dessert is as much a work of art as nourishment.

To work off the excesses, a gentle cycle ride along the river Saône and the Echappée Bleue Moselle - part of a new cycle path joining Luxemburg and Lyon - is recommended. Along this stretch, you can find Les Gourmandises Bio, a self-sustaining guesthouse which offers cooking workshops, in a village called Recologne-les-Ray.

If you're feeling fit, it is a mere 40km from here to Épenoux and its eponymous accommodation Château Épenoux. If not, deposit the bike and find another way to get there. You will not be disappointed.

Really, the only word for the château is 'palatial'. It’s the kind of place where you expect ‘do not touch’ signs on everything.

My room was ‘La Suite’ and featured not only two single beds, a desk, chair and en-suite bathroom, but a separate living room decked out for hosting after-dinner parties, with sofa, armchairs and a mini-bar. The grandeur continues downstairs, where there are communal areas with board games, a fire and HiFi equipment. Outside, in the five hectares of land the château occupies, is a swimming pool and a gym.

Nearby, in the town of Fougerolles, is the Paul Devoille distillery. Founded in 1859, the distillery produces, among others, various kinds of absinthe and cherry-based liqueurs, including a Kirsch which is now an official part of the cultural heritage of France. It was the best tasting I’ve ever forgotten.

Though other methods of relaxation are available. The historic Luxeil-les-Bains, for example, is a popular spa town 70km from the capital of Franche-Comté, Besançon, and is home to baths fed by two naturally-heated sources.

Unsurprisingly, visitors to the baths - around 650 per day - have a few dining options open to them. I found myself particularly impressed by the hotel Le Beau Site's immense cheese selection, which had to be wheeled out after the meal. Under advisement from the locals, I tried the viscous concoyotte in the traditional manner, spread on bread and dunked in coffee. I didn’t think much to it, but your mileage may vary.

A pretty typical semi-rural historical French town, Luxeuil’s small centre is quite charming. The half-Roman-half-Gothic cathedral houses an immense 3,337-pipe organ said to be constructed from a single tree, while a 2008 excavation uncovered a necropolis, around which a museum is due to be built and opened in 2020.

Twenty-five kilometres away is Faucogny-et-la-Mer (Faucogny and the Sea), which sounds more like a Cat Stevens album than a French town nearly 450km from the nearest body of open water. Its name derives from the considerable number of lakes and ponds surrounding it, and it offers straightforward access to La Région des Mille Étangs (the Region of 1,000 Ponds), through which you can take a beautiful and relaxing journey on rented electric bikes. The motors on these machines are variable and assist - rather than replace - pedalling, and are a whole load of fun.

One of the guides, Jerôme, gave me a lift to our final dining destination, the Auberge des Mille Étangs. Having grown up in a commuter town in Alsace, he could not speak highly enough of his new home outside Faucogny, which he calls “real countryside” - no pesticides around, he says, and he gets his water direct from the source.

The restaurant Auberge was just magnificent. Despite being well off the beaten track, the number of diners bespeaks its quality. Much of the food is locally sourced, even hand-picked from the surrounding locale, and it is well worth the journey out of the village.