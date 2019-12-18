POLICE are appealing for the public’s help to find a vulnerable missing man.

Richard Lindsay, 56, is from Scarborough but officers believe he could be travelling throughout Yorkshire, probably on public transport.

Mr Lindsay went missing from his home in the coastal town on Tuesday, December 10. He was last seen in Rotherham, South Yorkshire on Friday, December 13 and was reported missing the next day.

He is described as vulnerable and police are concerned about his welfare during the recent spell of cold weather.

Mr Lindsey is of medium build with grey hair, green eyes and a ruddy complexion.

He may be moving around West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire or Humberside and officers are trying to find him to ensure he is safe.

If you have any information about Mr Lindsay’s whereabouts, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote reference 12190228699.