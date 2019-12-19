A YORK guesthouse manager has been convicted of illegally sub-letting the council house where he used to live.

Steven Holt is the first person prosecuted by Selby District Council for sub-letting a council house.

Its housing executive member Cllr Chris Pearson said actions like Holt’s deprived needy families of a home.

Danielle Stanley, for the council, told York Magistrates' Court that Holt had continued to hold the tenancy of a council house after he moved to an address in Fulford Road, York.

He sub-let Hollytree Walk, in Tadcaster, to his girlfriend for 18 months and collected rent every month from her though that was forbidden under the terms of his tenancy contract.

Holt, 33, who manages a guesthouse in Fulford Road, York, pleaded guilty to illegally subletting a council house.

For him, duty solicitor Sally Howard said he hadn’t appreciated that his actions were dishonest.

He had wanted to keep the Tadcaster accommodation in case he lost his York accommodation.

The sub-letting arrangement had been convenient for him and his now ex-girlfriend.

Cllr Pearson said: “Fraud of this kind deprives families who are in need of a home.

“This case sends an important message - that we will take action to ensure our housing stock is used for those who need it the most.”

Holt was ordered to pay a total of £1,460, including £1,297 prosecution costs, a £133 fine and a £30 statutory surcharge.

Ms Stanley said the girlfriend initially paid £443 a month and later £460 a month to Holt, but the council only charged £253 a month in rent.

Holt had taken over the tenancy in 2011, but by 2015 had moved to an address in Fulford Road.

Mrs Howard said Holt had told the council about his girlfriend moving in with him when she did. The couple had since split up. Holt had to live very close to his work at the guesthouse, so he had moved to York.

The council had not lost out financially because the rent had been paid.

The rest of the money given to him by his now ex-girlfriend had been spent meeting the water rates and council tax.

Holt had not benefited financially and no longer rents the property.