A BUSINESS network with a vision for York to be recognised as a world-leading centre for enterprise is heading into the new decade in a strong position.

York Professionals welcomed its 100th member this year, under the leadership of chairwoman Michelle Mook.

Cirrus HR Solutions joined the group, marking a major milestone with membership reaching its highest levels since the organisation’s inception in 2001.

The group strives to raise the profile of York’s professional services sector and to bolster support from key players.

Director Charlotte Diaz said: “Cirrus will benefit from connections made, experiences shared and knowledge gained from the informative events and regular networking opportunities that York Professionals delivers. One of the major benefits I see is to understand, and therefore be able to respond to, strategic plans for York in the future.”

York Professionals chair, Michelle Mook, added, “There’s a real sense of warmth about York Professionals and relevance in today’s business environment, thanks to our dedicated and passionate board of directors who give up their time voluntarily to champion the city’s professional services sector. Our events are gaining increased momentum, helping to put the organisation front of mind among more businesses in the city. We are delighted to have Cirrus HR Solutions on board and look forward to welcoming many more businesses in the future.”

York Professionals are planning their annual dinner which has become a highlight on the business calendar. Their Casino Royale-themed night on Wednesday, May 20 at York Racecourse with a four-course dinner and casino tables is also open to non-members.