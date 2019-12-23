A COMMUNITY centre in York is launching a new programme to help those who may be struggling to overcome obstacles in their lives.

The team at Tang Hall SMART, which was set up by Sue Williamson in 2014, is looking to launch the brand new project, titled ‘Kickstart with Tang Hall SMART’, next year.

It will look to provide free one-to-one support for adults in York who are struggling to make progress in their lives, or require support to pursue their passion.

Mrs Williamson is co-ordinating the new project.

She said: “We want to build relationships and trust with those in despair to help them overcome obstacles in their lives.

“We want to reach out to those that have nobody and support them to help them make the next step.”

Those looking to take part in the project can attend the centre if they wish to.

However, if they do not feel they can do so then the project team will also be running an outreach service where they will travel to hostels or other locations to provide the required support.

Mrs Williamson said: “Even if it just meant meeting up for a drink to start with, we want to help those suffering with issues such as addiction or their mental health to turn their lives around.”

The support will focus on music and art and will look to work with those who have a previous passion which they no longer they feel they can pursue on their own.

Mrs Williamson said: “We want to focus on employment if we can, to try and help those involved in the programme to pursue a career related to their passion.

“It is a message of hope for those in the community who need it.”

The project team includes specialists in music, art and support work, who include Mrs Williamson, Alan Rollinson, Becky O’Donovan and Neil Card.

Neil began attending sessions at Tang Hall SMART while struggling with addiction and homelessness four years ago.

He has since gone on to become a full time employee at the centre, where he teaches the musical sessions and produces music in their studio.

Neil, 35, said: “This sort of work is so important; it was this level of support and outreach I received from Tang Hall SMART, which kick-started me back into music, employment and accommodation.

“This programme enables Tang Hall SMART, and myself, to do the same for many others.”

The programme will launch on January 8 2020 and is contracted to run for three years.

They have the capacity to work with up to 10 people at any one time.

The centre also organise two other provisions for those struggling to overcome barriers in their lives.

They run a part-time music course called ‘Musication’ on a Friday afternoon and an ESF-funded employability programme.

For further information go to : https://www.tanghallsmart.com