CHILDREN and adults are being encouraged to dress as Father Christmas and take part in the first ever Osbaldwick Santa Run this weekend.
Taking place on Saturday, the run, which is about two miles, will start and finish at Derwent Arms pub in Osbaldwick.
Organised by the Murton Milers, the event gets underway at 11am, with registration from 10.15am.
All are welcome to attend the family event, which will feature music and entertainment, including a brass band.
Money raised will go to the Osbaldwick and Murton Church Building Work Fund.
It costs £5 for adults to enter if they are wearing Santa outfits and £1 for children.
Free Santa hats will be given to the first 100 people who enter.
