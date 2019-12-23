A YORK-born singer and song-writer will be performing at the Spirit of Yorkshire distillery.
Andy Stones who is also a guitarist will be at the Pot Still Coffee Shop, a small, intimate venue at the Spirit of Yorkshire in Hunmanby on December 27.
He will be performing his own songs and a selection of his favourite covers.
Tickets cost £10, £15.50 with a cheese board or £16.50 with a charcuterie or ploughman's platter. Booking is essential at www.spiritofyorkshire.co.uk or by calling 01723 891758.
Forthcoming events at Spirit of Yorkshire include Friday night jazz and blues on January 9 and singer songwriter Rachel Makena on January 31.
In addition to music and pop-up food events, visitors can also enjoy guided tours of the distillery and home-made refreshments from Pot Still Coffee Shop seven days a week.