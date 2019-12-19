MENTAL health breakdowns, disability, homophobia and homelessness were just some of the subjects covered by speakers at York’s first TEDx women’s event in York.

Eight speakers took to the stage at the Mount School in Holgate, York, on Sunday, to share their stories to an audience of 100 at the sell-out show.

Among those taking part were award-winning business coach and speaker Taz Thornton who spoke about being the victim of homophobic abuse and asked us to consider if society was as liberal as we thought.

York-based champion for change Tammy Banks recounted her inspiring journey from homelessness to working in Parliament, while Colleen Horne shared tips on how to build resilience. Julia Unwin, former CEO of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, discussed how we needed to “pay more attention” and make “deep connections” if we wanted social change.

Also on stage was business coach Andrea Morrison, who shared her story of how she left a successful career as a barrister after suffering burn-out and embarked on a personal journey to find the secret of confidence. Pippa Stacey spoke about managing life while suffering from chronic fatigue, while Catherine Adamson asked the audience to consider “how much money is enough” in trying to strike the ideal work-life balance.

Natalie Bishop raised the issue of inclusion in the education system.

The theme of the event was “Incremental, Sustainable Change”, which organiser Caroline Chapman said meant taking “little steps to make a difference”. Caroline, a mum of three from York who runs her own HR business, changed her life around by doing just that. “I was unfit, really overweight, wasn’t happy at work, the house was a mess and I wasn’t on top of any of it. I followed a 15-minute-a-day exercise programme which led me to learning to cook healthy meals in 15 minutes. Suddenly, these small chunks of time were making a big difference.”

Seeing the benefits, she carried on, turning her attention to her career.

“I started my own business – working on it just 15 minutes a day. I followed a programme – the Business Bakery – where I worked on my business idea for 15 minutes every day for 100 days.”

TED talks are global events where people deliver short, powerful speeches on an array of topics. TEDx is a local, independent spin-off, designed to help share ideas in communities around the world.

Caroline said she was delighted with the result, adding: “It’s been brilliant and I hope to apply for the license to run one again next year.”