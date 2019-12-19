A “PROLIFIC” burglar who has been raiding houses in York for nearly two decades is now off the streets - after being locked up for more than five years.

Matthew John Dodson, 45, tried to persuade a jury he was the victim of a teenage gang and two co-incidences and not the man responsible for his latest burglaries.

But the six men and six women at York Crown Court rejected his story after less than an hour in retirement.

They heard Dodson left his rucksack at the scene of one burgled house and a shovel with his DNA at a second house he attempted to burgle.

They convicted him of attempted burglary and burglary, charges the homeless man had denied.

Judge Simon Hickey then outlined Dodson’s full criminal record of 89 offences, starting when he was 15 in 1989 and including 18 house burglaries.

“You are a prolific burglar,” he told Dodson, as he sent him back to jail yet again - this time for five and a half years.

Dodson has served at least eight prison terms for house raids including sentences totalling more than 17 years since 2000.

York Crown Court heard Dodson was on prison licence from a sentence of three years and 10 months when he tried to break into a house in Malton Avenue by crashing a shovel against its window in July this year.

However, the noise he made alerted the householder who came to investigate, the court was told.

The jury also heard how on the same night he ransacked a holiday let cottage in Heworth Green where American tourists were sleeping.

He left several valuable items behind but stole a carton of milk.

“You were so affected by the ingestion of drugs, you didn’t know what you were doing, save that you were burgling,” the judge told Dodson.

Neal Kutte said Dodson had run away when confronted by the Malton Avenue resident and had not caused damage at the Heworth Green cottage.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable Karl May, of North Yorkshire Police’s Investigation Hub, welcomed the prison sentence handed to Dodson.

He said: “Dodson denied all knowledge of the two burglaries and came up with an elaborate story as to why his belongings were found at the scene of both.

“However, his attempts to maintain his innocence proved unsuccessful and I am pleased that the jury found him guilty.

“I know being burgled can leave victims frightened for a very long time and I’d like to thank the victims in this case for their support with our investigation.

“It is only right that our communities are protected from criminals such as Dodson and so I am pleased with the custodial sentence he’s received and glad that he is now off the streets.”