RYEDALE Foodbank is experiencing increasing numbers of requests for help in the run up to Christmas - at least doubling over the last year.

The foodbank is also providing free lunches for school children for two weeks over the holiday period following a successful project in the summer.

Manager Jacqui Griffiths said: “At this time of the year there are extra demands on finance.

“This can be managed until an unexpected bill turns up and then the choice between paying the bill, the rent or buying food is a hard one to make and often it is the food.

“Christmas is a particularly difficult time for many.

“When you are just about making ends meet it is hard to see all the treats and gifts in the stores knowing you can’t afford the latest toys and games for your children, or it can make you feel particularly lonely if you live on your own.”

Jacqui said: “Here at Ryedale Foodbank we are including Christmas treats in our client’s packs during December.

“Following a very successful project over the summer holidays delivering lunches to children missing out on their free school meals, we will be ensuring that over 100 children will be provided with lunch for the two weeks during the Christmas holiday.

“We now have a good amount of Christmas treats, but we also need basic food, so please give items from our shortages list rather than treats.

“We are also short of plastic bags to pack the items.

“Instead of recycling your plastic bags at supermarkets, can you recycle to the foodbank.”

Jacqui said: “Christmas Greetings and sincere thanks to the many people in Ryedale who continue to support us with donations in cash and kind.”

For more information, go to ryedale.foodbank.org.uk or phone 07470 564745.