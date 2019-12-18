AS FAMILIES gather to celebrate Christmas, NHS Blood and Transplant is urging everyone to take the time to talk about their organ donation decision.

The call comes as it launches a TV advertising campaign to highlight the upcoming changes to the law around organ donation in England.

From spring 2020, all adults in England will be considered to have agreed to donate their own organs when they die unless they record a decision not to donate or are in one of the excluded groups.

The campaign aims to motivate people across England to ‘Pass It On’, whether that’s by making the decision to pass on their organs to save lives; passing on their decision to family and friends or passing on information about the law change to other people.

The campaign will include a new television advert, which is due to air for the first time today (Friday).

The TV campaign is the next stage of the national organ donation law change awareness campaign, which launched in April this year.

The advert aims to reach people and boost conversations about organ donation at Christmas, while people are together with their families.

To find out more about your choices, and to register your donation decision, visit: www.organdonation.nhs.uk or call 0300 303 2094