TWO teenagers have been taken on as apprentices by the world’s leading cable cleat manufacturer in Ryedale.

Ellis Patents has appointed 17-year-old Adam Shaw as an apprentice machinist and Jade Greenwell, 19, as an apprentice general office assistant, signalling its commitment to developing young careers.

The Rillington-based company has distributors in 39 countries and actively exports to more than 40.

Adam, from Haxby, is working towards become a Level 2 qualified welder and a Level 3 machinist. Jade, who lives in Rillington, is following her mother, father and uncle in building her career at Ellis, and is working towards both Level 2 and Level 3 business administration qualifications.

Richard Shaw, Ellis Patents managing director, said: “We take great pride in developing careers for young, local people and our intention with Adam and Jade is to give them the very best start to their working lives, and we do hope that once finished and qualified they will choose to stay and grow with us.”

Ellis' tool room is a prime example of the business's commitment to supporting on apprentices. Three of the full-time team started at Ellis as apprentices, while tool room manager, Mark Angus, carried out an apprenticeship before joining Ellis.

The company’s mechanical engineer, Harry Taylor joined Ellis from school and was put through a mechanical engineering degree at the University of Hull while working. He graduated with a first class honours degree in 2018 and is now a key member of the product development team, which this year alone has launched a new foot mechanism for its Emperor and Vulcan+ cable cleats that will save time and money for installers; and redesigned its cable hangers so they are stronger and cheaper.

“As a business we have a global reach and a reputation to match,” said Richard. “But at the heart of all our success is the fact we are still very much a local business staffed by a predominately local work force; many of who kick-started their careers at an early age with us and have gone on to really make their mark.”