AS the song says, it's the most wonderful time of the year...but with every shop changing their opening hours it can be tricky to work out where to go for additional supplies during the festive period.
Here's all you need to know about supermarket opening times over Christmas and into the new year.
Aldi
Aldi Stores will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.
The store will be open as usual from 8am until 10pm Monday to Friday in the run-up to Christmas Eve.
Monday 23 Dec - 8am-10pm
Christmas Eve 24 Dec - 8am-6pm
Christmas Day 25 Dec - CLOSED
Boxing Day 26 Dec - CLOSED
Friday 27 Dec - 8am-8pm
Saturday 28 Dec - 8am-8pm
Sunday 29 Dec - 10am-4pm
Monday 30 Dec - 8am - 8pm
New Year’s Eve 31 Dec - 8am-6pm
New Year’s Day 1 Jan - CLOSED
Thursday 2 Jan - 8am-10pm
This applies to most Aldi stores but some may vary.
You can doublecheck your nearest Aldi store by clicking here
Asda
Large stores will be closed on Christmas Day but will be open on Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Christmas Eve 24 Dec - Opening times vary but all stores will close at 7pm
Christmas Day 25 Dec - CLOSED
Boxing Day 26 Dec - 9am-6pm
Friday 27 Dec - 24 hour stores open at 6am
Saturday 28 Dec - 24 hour stores closes at 10pm
Sunday 29 Dec - 10.30am to 4.30pm
Monday 30 Dec - 24 hour stores open at 7am
New Year’s Eve 31 Dec -24 hours stores close at 7pm
New Year’s Day 1 Jan - 10am-5pm
Thursday 2 Jan - 24 hour stores open at 6am
You can check your local store here
Co-op Food
Store times vary across stores so the advice from the chain is to check your the opening times for your nearest branch by clicking here.
All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Iceland
The frozen food specialist will be closed on Christmas Day with some shutting their doors on New Year's Day.
Other opening hours vary from store to store but you can check by clicking here.
Lidl
Closed for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day and there will be reduced opening hours throughout the Christmas period.
Christmas Eve 24 Dec - 8am-6pm
Christmas Day 25 Dec - CLOSED
Boxing Day 26th Dec - CLOSED
27th Dec - 8am-10pm
28th Dec - 8am-10pm
29th Dec - 10am-4pm
30th Dec - 8am-10pm
New Year's Eve 31 Dec 8am-6pm
New Year's Day 1 Jan CLOSED
Wednesday 2nd Jan 8am-10pm
You can check your local store here
Morrisons
This year Morrisons will be open for Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day and closed on Christmas Day.
Christmas Eve 24 Dec - 6am-6pm
Christmas Day 25 Dec - CLOSED
Boxing Day 26 Dec - 9am-6pm
Friday 27 Dec - 7am-10pm
Saturday 28 Dec - 7am-10pm
Sunday 29 Dec - 7am-10pm
Monday 30 Dec - 10am-4pm
New Year’s Eve 31 Dec - 7am-6pm
New Year’s Day 1 Jan - 9am-6pm
Thursday 2 Jan - 7am-10pm
This is correct for the majority of stores but if you want to doublecheck your nearest one, click here
Sainsbury's
The chain will be open over the whole Christmas period apart from Christmas Day.
The below times are based on Sainsbury's larger stores, however customers are advised to use Sainsbury's store locator in the link below to check their local opening hours.
Christmas Eve 24 Dec - 6am-11pm
Christmas day 25 Dec - CLOSED
Boxing day 26 Dec - 9am - 6pm
Friday 27 Dec - 7am-9pm
Saturday 28 Dec - 7am-9pm
Sunday 29 Dec - 10am-4pm
Monday 30 Dec - 7am - 11pm
New Year's Eve 31 Dec - 7am-7pm
New Year's Day 1 Jan - 9am - 7pm
Thursday 2 Jan 7am-11pm
Click here to check your local store
Tesco
All stores will be closed for Christmas Day.
Tesco Express, Metro and Superstores will have varied opening hours.
To check your nearest store, click here
Waitrose & Partners
Waitrose are closing all stores for Christmas Day and Boxing day except for Welcome Break motorway service stations and Shell forecourt stores.
A number of Waitrose convenience shops will open on New Year's Day, with average opening hours of 7am - 10pm, or 11am - 7pm.
The below opening times refer to their larger stores but you can check your nearest store by clicking here
Christmas Eve 24 Dec - 7am-6pm
Christmas day 25 Dec - CLOSED
Boxing day 26 Dec - CLOSED
Friday 27 Dec - 8am-10pm
Saturday 28 Dec - 7am-10pm
Sunday 29 Dec - 11am-5pm
Monday 30 Dec - 7am - 10pm
New Year's Eve 31 Dec - 7am-6pm (some stores will be open until 10pm)
New Year's Day 1 Jan - Most major stores will be CLOSED
Thursday 2 Jan 7am-9pm