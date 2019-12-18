AS the song says, it's the most wonderful time of the year...but with every shop changing their opening hours it can be tricky to work out where to go for additional supplies during the festive period.

Here's all you need to know about supermarket opening times over Christmas and into the new year.

Aldi

Aldi Stores will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

The store will be open as usual from 8am until 10pm Monday to Friday in the run-up to Christmas Eve.

Monday 23 Dec - 8am-10pm

Christmas Eve 24 Dec - 8am-6pm

Christmas Day 25 Dec - CLOSED

Boxing Day 26 Dec - CLOSED

Friday 27 Dec - 8am-8pm

Saturday 28 Dec - 8am-8pm

Sunday 29 Dec - 10am-4pm

Monday 30 Dec - 8am - 8pm

New Year’s Eve 31 Dec - 8am-6pm

New Year’s Day 1 Jan - CLOSED

Thursday 2 Jan - 8am-10pm

This applies to most Aldi stores but some may vary.

You can doublecheck your nearest Aldi store by clicking here

Asda

Large stores will be closed on Christmas Day but will be open on Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Christmas Eve 24 Dec - Opening times vary but all stores will close at 7pm

Christmas Day 25 Dec - CLOSED

Boxing Day 26 Dec - 9am-6pm

Friday 27 Dec - 24 hour stores open at 6am

Saturday 28 Dec - 24 hour stores closes at 10pm

Sunday 29 Dec - 10.30am to 4.30pm

Monday 30 Dec - 24 hour stores open at 7am

New Year’s Eve 31 Dec -24 hours stores close at 7pm

New Year’s Day 1 Jan - 10am-5pm

Thursday 2 Jan - 24 hour stores open at 6am

You can check your local store here

Co-op Food

Store times vary across stores so the advice from the chain is to check your the opening times for your nearest branch by clicking here.

All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Iceland

The frozen food specialist will be closed on Christmas Day with some shutting their doors on New Year's Day.

Other opening hours vary from store to store but you can check by clicking here.

Lidl

Closed for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day and there will be reduced opening hours throughout the Christmas period.

Christmas Eve 24 Dec - 8am-6pm

Christmas Day 25 Dec - CLOSED

Boxing Day 26th Dec - CLOSED

27th Dec - 8am-10pm

28th Dec - 8am-10pm

29th Dec - 10am-4pm

30th Dec - 8am-10pm

New Year's Eve 31 Dec 8am-6pm

New Year's Day 1 Jan CLOSED

Wednesday 2nd Jan 8am-10pm

You can check your local store here

Morrisons

This year Morrisons will be open for Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day and closed on Christmas Day.

Christmas Eve 24 Dec - 6am-6pm

Christmas Day 25 Dec - CLOSED

Boxing Day 26 Dec - 9am-6pm

Friday 27 Dec - 7am-10pm

Saturday 28 Dec - 7am-10pm

Sunday 29 Dec - 7am-10pm

Monday 30 Dec - 10am-4pm

New Year’s Eve 31 Dec - 7am-6pm

New Year’s Day 1 Jan - 9am-6pm

Thursday 2 Jan - 7am-10pm

This is correct for the majority of stores but if you want to doublecheck your nearest one, click here

Sainsbury's

The chain will be open over the whole Christmas period apart from Christmas Day.

The below times are based on Sainsbury's larger stores, however customers are advised to use Sainsbury's store locator in the link below to check their local opening hours.

Christmas Eve 24 Dec - 6am-11pm

Christmas day 25 Dec - CLOSED

Boxing day 26 Dec - 9am - 6pm

Friday 27 Dec - 7am-9pm

Saturday 28 Dec - 7am-9pm

Sunday 29 Dec - 10am-4pm

Monday 30 Dec - 7am - 11pm

New Year's Eve 31 Dec - 7am-7pm

New Year's Day 1 Jan - 9am - 7pm

Thursday 2 Jan 7am-11pm

Click here to check your local store

Tesco

All stores will be closed for Christmas Day.

Tesco Express, Metro and Superstores will have varied opening hours.

To check your nearest store, click here

Waitrose & Partners

Waitrose are closing all stores for Christmas Day and Boxing day except for Welcome Break motorway service stations and Shell forecourt stores.

A number of Waitrose convenience shops will open on New Year's Day, with average opening hours of 7am - 10pm, or 11am - 7pm.

The below opening times refer to their larger stores but you can check your nearest store by clicking here

Christmas Eve 24 Dec - 7am-6pm

Christmas day 25 Dec - CLOSED

Boxing day 26 Dec - CLOSED

Friday 27 Dec - 8am-10pm

Saturday 28 Dec - 7am-10pm

Sunday 29 Dec - 11am-5pm

Monday 30 Dec - 7am - 10pm

New Year's Eve 31 Dec - 7am-6pm (some stores will be open until 10pm)

New Year's Day 1 Jan - Most major stores will be CLOSED

Thursday 2 Jan 7am-9pm