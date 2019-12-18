YORK-based groups are being invited to apply for a concessionary day’s hire of York Barbican in 2021.

City of York Council is offering the concessionary days as part of its lease agreement with the Barbican’s operators, SMG.

They are looking to hear from organisations who would like to take up one of the two opportunities.

To be eligible to apply for a concessionary day, proposed events should provide activities or entertainment that appeals to the local community.

They should have no restricted access and should enhance campaigns or programmes being delivered by the council and its partners.

Councillor Darryl Smalley, City of York Council’s executive member for culture, leisure and communities, said: “The Barbican concessionary days are a great opportunity for groups to put on events for the benefit of local residents.”

The concessionary day covers rental fees as well as charges for backstage and front of house facilities, technical equipment, front of house management, and stewarding.

For further information about the Barbican concessionary days email charlie.croft@york.gov.uk. Applications should be submitted by Friday, January 17 by email.

Applicants will be informed of the outcome promptly after that date.