FOUR people have been seriously hurt in a crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage the moments leading up to the collision on Coastal Road, Burniston, near Scarborough.
At 7.40pm on Monday, a red Hyundai I20 with three occupants collided with a white Seat Ibiza, which had two occupants, the force said.
It confirmed that four of the five people involved were seriously injured.
Officers investigating the crash are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who witnessed it, or saw the red Hyundai prior to the collision, as it travelled from Scarborough direction, or anyone with dashcam footage.
Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Huw Walkey, or email traffic constable Walkey at Huw.Walkey@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Quote incident number 12190230033 when sharing information.
