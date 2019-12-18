AN UP and coming York band have made progress in the music industry this year, performing at shows to boost their name and build a strong fanbase.

Skylights, an indie band, have been working throughout the year to make a name for themselves, performing at live shows and releasing music.

Guitarist, Turnbull Smith, said: “The last year has been the best yet. It has been beyond any of our expectations.”

The band started the year by using their own money to perform at the Belgrave Music Hall in Leeds in February.

They took to social media to spread the word of the gig and to release their music to try and boost ticket sales. They managed to sell out the 350 capacity venue two weeks in advance.

The band were then contacted by northern promoters, Futuresounds, who offered them the chance to play a headline show at The Wardrobe in Leeds, with a capacity of 450. This show sold out over a month in advance.

Mr Smith said: “There was a brilliant atmosphere, without a doubt the best night for the band so far.”

“It was absolutely electric, the crowd made it a special night.”

Skylights were then offered the chance to support Manchester band, Twisted Wheel, who supported Liam Gallagher earlier this year, on their comeback tour.

Following this, Leeds United, who band members have supported from a young age, featured one of Skylights’ songs on their 100-year celebration video.

This then lead to the band performing in front of thousands at the football club’s centenary celebration in Millennium Square, Leeds.

Mr Smith said: “This helped us believe in our music and made us realise we are producing songs that people enjoy.”

Their song titled ‘What You Are’ has featured on national radio station, Radio X, a number of times.

The band then chose to re-release their track, ‘Nothing Left To Say’, which has now had over 65000 streams and has featured as a backing song on Sky’s Soccer AM - which they described as “a dream come true.”

They also performed a live show on BBC Radio Leeds last week.

They are set to venture on their first tour in February next year, playing gigs in Newcastle, Manchester and York.

A sold out Brudenell Social Club is where Skylights will finish off this year, performing in a free gig on December 27.