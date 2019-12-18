AN HISTORIC York street is set to be completely repaved for the first time in a generation.

Over the years City of York Council has replaced damaged or worn paving stones on Stonegate but is now investing around £500,000 to fully repave the entire length of the famous street, with natural Yorkstone paving and concrete foundations.

In 2016, dozens of damaged flags were taken up in the street and replaced by a patchwork of black asphalt, which sparked a storm of protest.

Traders slated the repairs and just a month later, the council began laying new stone flags to replace the asphalt patches.

Over time there has been significant defects in the surface of the road, where paving slabs are broken and uneven, which make it unsafe for pedestrians.

This new scheme will enhance the street’s appearance and character, creating a more pedestrian-friendly environment, attracting more people into the area and improving access for pedestrians.

The works will be split into four phases with each phase taking around four weeks to complete and will start from January 6 until April 3.

It is estimated that a scheme of this size would normally take around four months to complete. The council will aim to do as much work as possible, weather permitting, before the Easter break, when work will stop.

More than 20 retailers and businesses fed back at a session in November to say they would prefer the council to carry out this scheme in the quieter months of January to March.

This feedback has been taken on board and works will stop before the Easter holidays start and the council will come back in early 2021 to fully complete the scheme (around an additional four weeks) – if the council is unable to complete the works beforehand.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times and the council is installing ‘Stonegate businesses are open as usual' messages clearly across hoardings too.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport at the council, said: “Stonegate is steeped in history and was one of the first paved-roads in York, which was a direct route to transport the Minster stone whist it was being built. It’s one of the most loved streets in our city centre so this investment will ensure the street keeps its special character.”

Andrew Morrison, chief executive officer at York Civic Trust, added: "It is great news that the council is investing in Stonegate to such an extent. We thoroughly support the council’s initiative in using materials that are so much part of the modern character and ambience of our historic city, which contributes to its 'Yorkness'."

Although loved for its paving, Stonegate wasn’t always a paved-road. Photographs sourced from the Explore York Archives show Stonegate’s surface was made up of sets/cobbles in the 1890s and in the 1940s was a tarmac surface.