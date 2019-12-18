NEW Singing with Dementia sessions which were launched just a few months ago at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) have proved so popular that the venue is extending them into 2020.
Thanks to generous funding from local organisations and individuals, including the Friends of PAC and Hydramotion, the sessions are set to continue into the New Year.
PAC launched the sessions, led by the director of PAC’s Forgotten Voices Choir Sam Dunkley, to help people living with dementia reap the benefits of music.
Singing with Dementia sessions will take place in PAC’s fully accessible studio from 1pm to 3pm on January 20, February 3 and 17 and March 2, 16 and 30.
Each session costs £5 per person, with one carer per person with dementia going free.
Free tea, coffee and biscuits are included at the start of each session, giving everyone the chance to socialise and reminisce.
Places are limited, advance booking recommended. For further information or to book your place visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547.