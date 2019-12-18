A NORTH Yorkshire man has been jailed for 11 years for historic child sex offences against girls.

David Roy Myers, 67, of Green Park, Cayton, near Scarborough, was convicted of eight charges of indecently assaulting a girl under 14 years old, one of indecently assaulting a girl under 16 and one of gross indecency involving a girl under 14 at the end of a trial at York Crown Court.

His convictions came at the end of a two and a half year investigation by North Yorkshire Police’s criminal investigation team.

He was jailed for 11 years, plus two years extended prison licence.

Detective Constable Nadine Evans said: “Myers has caused a lifetime of suffering for his victims. His refusal to admit guilt for any of his offences meant that his victims had to endure the trial and the often unpleasant task of giving evidence in court.

“The victims showed immense bravery, courage and resilience and I would like to thank each and every one of them for coming forward.

“Myers’ sentencing reflects the grave nature of his crimes and I hope this can bring some closure to the women who have had to live with the consequences of his depraved actions for so long.”

The force’s spokesman said: “Child sexual abuse is a foremost priority for North Yorkshire Police and all reports will be fully investigated.

“If you are a victim of a sexual offence, it doesn’t matter when the abuse happened, whether it’s happening now or occurred 50 years ago. Even if it is not possible to put an offender before the courts, it’s important that you are offered the support and advice that is available. Your information could also help to protect other victims and help the police form a wider picture of offending.”

The force has specially trained officers to handle sex crime investigations.

If a victim doesn’t want to go to police and is not in immediate danger, he or she can contact Bridge House sexual assault referral centre at Bridge House on 01904 669339.