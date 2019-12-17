COMMUTERS have been facing long delays on their journeys home tonight after a crash on the A64 near York.
York Travel tweeted that there had been an accident on the dual carriageway just past the Designer Outlet at Fulford.
It said the crash was blocking the road towards Leeds and causing tailbacks on the A19.
It tweeted at 6.30pm there was still slow moving queuing A64 westbound traffic around the Fulford Interchange, and the A19 Fulford Road inbound was 'very busy' due to diverting traffic.
Fire Station Manager Tony Walker tweeted that the York fire crew had been dealing with a collision on the A64 west bound just after the A19 junction.
He added it was not believed to be serious but motorists should expect delays.
