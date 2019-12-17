A LORRY has slid off a country road in East Yorkshire and landed in a dyke on its side.

Humberside Fire & Rescue Service said the single vehicle collision happened at 9.52am today in Givendale Lane, Givendale, near Pocklington.

A spokesperson said the driver 'self released' and sat on the cab of the lorry, and was assisted down to ground level by firefighters using a short extension ladder.

"The casualty was treated on the scene by paramedics and hospital attendance not was not required," they added.

Firefighters were also called to another East Yorkshire crash in Mill Lane, Sandholme, at 9.38am.

The spokesperson said a car left the roadway, hit a telegraph pole and landed in a ditch.

They said the man 'self released after assessment by paramedics,' and oxygen therapy was administered by fire crews and the vehicle was made safe, using blocks, stabilisation struts and wedges.

"The incident was left with police and a Northern Power Grid engineer," they added.

In a third single vehicle accident in East Yorkshire, a car left the road in Breckstreet Lane, Seaton Ross at 7.32 am and landed on its side.

The spokesperson said no one was trapped and no action was required by the fire service, with an inspection only carried out.